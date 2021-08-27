Three arrested after over 40 marijuana plants, weapons, cash found

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was the use of a helicopter by police that helped uncover over 40 marijuana plants, weapons, over $6,300 in cash, and the arrests of three people on drug and weapons charges.

Mary Rivers, 57, Roger Dale Scroggins, 57 and John B. O’Neill, 58, all of Jonesboro were arrested Aug. 24 after the Drug Task Force used the helicopter in the 2200 block of Duncan Road.

Authorities were searching a nearby field when they saw several marijuana plants being grown in pots behind a residence in the 2200 block of Duncan Road.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators got permission to search the yard around the house and where the marijuana plants had been seen. Officers found 21 plants in the backyard.

Officers then got a search warrant for the house and property and found 23 plants inside, along with drug paraphernalia, and several weapons.

Rivers, Scroggins and O’Neill were arrested on suspicion of manufacture of schedule VI controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $100,000 bond was set for Rivers, Scroggins and O’Neill during a probable cause hearing Friday.

The three people are scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 29 in circuit court.

