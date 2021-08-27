Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TikTok bans milk crate challenge

TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the...
TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the challenge was “publicizing a dangerous activity.”(Source: TikTok, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This summer’s viral craze, the milk crate challenge, no longer has a home on the social media app that gave it life.

TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the challenge was “publicizing a dangerous activity.”

The challenge – like many social media dares – began as a simple premise.

Participants would stack milk crates in a pyramid and try to climb them like stairs. The crates often tumble and many people are getting hurt.

A Virginia orthopedic surgeon has warned against the stunt, noting it comes at a time when emergency rooms and medical personnel are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration discouraged people from participating in the challenge.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a crash along a busy section of a Region 8 highway Thursday.
Evening crash blocked lanes of Highway 49
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Several civic leaders say they are “disappointed and shocked” by comments the Lyon College...
Lyon College President resigns, interim named
Over 100 Chick-fil-A employees attended a visitation for a store employee this week, with store...
Jonesboro Chick-Fil-A closes to honor team member who passed away
Police received a call at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, regarding someone being stabbed on Golf...
Stabbing suspect in custody

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protective overalls and...
US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
GRAPHIC: Evacuations continue after deadly blast
Facing Harrisburg Friday in FFN Game of the Week
FFN Game of the Week preview: Cross County on facing Harrisburg