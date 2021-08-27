What you need to know: Aug. 27

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

As high pressure moves away, Friday into the weekend doesn’t look as hot with a few more pop-up showers and storms. Our eyes are now on the tropics.

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime today.

The next name on the list is Ida.

The storm will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and potentially threaten the US late this weekend and early next week as a hurricane. Arkansas still needs to watch this system closely.

Everything will be dependent on the track.

The farther east the storm goes, the fewer impacts we see, but the farther west, the more impact we could see.

Meteorologist Zach Holder will have you morning commute forecast and what you can expect for the weekend.

News Headlines

An official says at least 13 U.S. soldiers and 95 Afghans were killed in Thursday’s suicide bombings outside Kabul’s international airport.

After the attack Missouri veterans say the events unfolding in Afghanistan are “devastating on all levels.”

The Lyon College of Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of President W. Joseph King, effective immediately following comments made in a publication.

High School football is back. We have a sneak peek of what you can expect for Football Friday Night.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

