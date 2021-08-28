Bike ride honors cyclist who died in crash
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, dozens of cyclists came together to honor the life of Clinton Foster.
Foster was killed earlier this month when a truck hit him while riding his bicycle on Highway 18.
Friends, family, and fellow cyclists held a 20-mile silent ride in his honor and unveiled a memorial bike in Foster’s honor.
Foster leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.
