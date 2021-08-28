Brookland Public Schools implements mask mandate, over 350 quarantined

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Brookland Public Schools is implementing a mask policy that will go into effect Monday, Aug. 30.

This comes after Superintendent Keith McDaniel told Region 8 News the schools were slammed with COVID cases, reporting 44 students and staff testing positive for COVID-19, which forced 377 students into quarantine.

McDaniel declined to comment, but he provided a letter that was published on the district website saying:

“The Brookland Public School Continuity of Services Plan, approved by the BPS Board in April, outlines the criteria for reinstating the mask policy for students and staff. The plan states, “The mask policy will automatically be reinstated if 10% of the K-12 student body or if 10% of the staff in a building becomes quarantined for any reason.” At this time, the district has met this criterion.”

The policy states that all students and staff will be required to wear a face-covering “regardless of vaccination status” inside the building and on school buses.

Exceptions include a documented medical exemption and/or “special behavioral or individualized needs of the student.”

Brookland School District currently has 3,024 K-12 students enrolled.

