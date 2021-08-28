Energy Alert
Families evacuate to ArkLaTex to escape Hurricane Ida

By Kenley Hargett and Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Families across south Louisiana are making their way up to the ArkLaTex to escape Hurricane Ida.

Several hotels in the Shreveport-Bossier City area are sold out of rooms, and some gas stations are seeing a shortage in gas.

Many families say they evacuated as a matter of safety and out of fear that Ida will damage their homes and businesses. Before heading north, some say they took precautions like boarding up windows and placing sand bags to prevent flooding.

Kyle Thibodaux, his wife and two sons evacuated from Lafourche. He says he has stayed at his home during hurricanes before, but he didn’t want to take a chance with Hurricane Ida.

“We have experienced it in the past, it’s not safe down there,” said Kyle Thibodaux.

A few families told KSLA they tried to get those who wanted to ride out the storm to come to northwest Louisiana, but they refused to go.

For Thibodaux and his family, leaving home was not easy but it was their only option to stay safe.

“It’s not going to be nice down there, the rain in coming. We had to get out of there,” said Thibodaux.

