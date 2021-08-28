Energy Alert
NEA District Fair to return to Craighead County

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NEA District Fair will be making its return in September.

Mitch Johnson, the fair’s general manager, said the fair plans to operate with caution.

“There are no mandates for large indoor or outdoor venues,” Johnson said, “we’ll proceed ahead and do so cautiously. We’ll be monitoring the situation the whole time.”

Johnson added he saw other fairs across the Natural State returned, so it would have been remiss if NEA District Fair canceled for another year in a row.

NEA District Fair is scheduled to run a three-day carnival from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, following with the full fair on Sep. 27 until Oct. 2.

The fair plans to use COVID-19 recommendations to ensure a safe year.

Face coverings and social distancing are highly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status.

Johnson strongly encourages people to be vaccinated before attending the fair.

