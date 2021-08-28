Energy Alert
Nearly 700 CWL customers without power in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 700 Jonesboro City Water and Light customers were without electric power Saturday after an outage was reported, according to the utility’s website.

The outage, which covers parts of south Jonesboro from Red Wolf Boulevard east to Parker Road, was reported around 1:30 p.m.

Nearly 700 customers were without power Saturday afternoon in Jonesboro, according to the CWL website.(Source: Jonesboro City Water and Light)

There are no details as to what caused the outage or when power will be restored.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

