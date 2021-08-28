Energy Alert
New Missouri law allows ‘to-go’ alcohol sales, extends hours for Sunday sales

(KSWO)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri restaurants will be able to sell to-go cocktails permanently under a new state law taking effect Saturday.

The change comes after many restaurants were challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When restaurants had to close and limit indoor capacities, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control temporarily relaxed rules so they could sell mixed to-go drinks. The new law makes that policy permanent, so long as the alcoholic drinks are sold along with food and in tamper-proof, sealed containers intended to discourage drinking while driving.

  • Those who sell alcohol to go must follow these guidelines, per the Missouri Department of Public Safety:
  • The alcohol container is durable, leak-proof, and sealable, and does not exceed 128 ounces;
  • The customer must have ordered and purchased a meal simultaneous with the liquor purchase;
  • No more than two alcohol drinks may be sold per meal serving;
  • The licensee must provide a dated receipt for the meal and alcohol beverage(s); and
  • The sealed alcohol container must either be:

A) Placed in a one-time-use, tamperproof, transparent bag which must be securely sealed, or;

B) The container opening must be sealed with tamperproof tape.

The law does not allow liquor licensees to sell mixed drinks in typical “to-go” cups or other containers having a lid with a sipping hole or an opening for straws.

Additionally, the new law will end restrictions on Sunday alcohol sales. Liquor licensees can now sell alcohol from 6 a.m. Sunday until 1:30 a.m. Monday, the same hours that apply during the rest of the week.

