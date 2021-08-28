Energy Alert
Rare Sight: Historic locomotive comes to Region 8

In Walnut Ridge, the world’s largest locomotive made a stop. “Big Boy” number 4014 was in use...
In Walnut Ridge, the world’s largest locomotive made a stop. “Big Boy” number 4014 was in use in 1941.(KAIT)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Walnut Ridge, the world’s largest locomotive made a stop. “Big Boy” number 4014 was in use in 1941.

Hundreds gathered Friday to see the historical World War II train.

“It’s 610 tons, 135 feet long, 17 feet tall, just a magnificent locomotive,” said Ed Dickens, conductor and manager of head operations.

The 10-state, 4,000-mile tour is showing off the train used to haul freight over the Wasatch Mountains between Utah and Wyoming in the 1940s. It was retired in the 1960s then went through a multi-year restoration process in 2013.

The train made a few stops across Arkansas on Friday, including Little Rock, Bald Knob, and Tuckerman.

“For decades, it was thought that they were just too big, and it was impossible, just a little too much to ever restore one and run one,” said Dickens.

Despite the challenges of restoring such a large train, it was up and running again by 2019.

Thomas Setcoski has been following the train around in Fort Worth and Little Rock. He says seeing it puts him in awe every time.

“This train is just an awesome experience. To hear the whistle, it resonates through your bones, every morsel of your body,” said Setcoski.

All the folks at the event seemed to think the same thing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime sight.

“It’s 2021, and there’s a steam locomotive operating on Main Street Walnut Ridge, Arkansas,” said Dickens.

“Because a lot of us grew up hearing steam engines, and now we get a chance to hear it all over again,” said Setcoski.

The kiddos couldn’t contain their excitement, either.

Seven-year-old Kade Thomas Franks said he had a blast.

“Rushed to the truck with a couple of snacks. Once I saw it coming down the track, I was pretty happy because I was like, that’s an old steam engine,” said Franks. “I was pretty excited to come up here and see it. That’s an old steam engine, and I’ve never ever seen a train like that.”

The train leaves Poplar Bluff on Saturday at 8 a.m. Then it’s headed for Scott City, Missouri, at 11 a.m.

For a schedule, click here.

