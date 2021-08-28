Representative Crawford discusses Afghanistan with Region 8 News

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro) was in Jonesboro Saturday to speak with Region 8 News about the evacuation crisis in Afghanistan.

Crawford panned President Biden’s exit strategy and said he seriously doubts evacuation efforts will be finished by the end of the month.

But, he also wanted to let those in Region 8 know that he and others in Congress, are working hard to make sure that no Americans are left behind in Afghanistan.

“Right now, there are American people in Afghanistan that feel like they’ve been abandoned,” Crawford said. “What I’m telling you is we’re going to do everything that we can to not abandon the Americans left behind in Afghanistan. In fact, that’s our ethos as someone who’s a veteran, you don’t leave your fellow soldiers behind, you just don’t do that.”

Crawford serves on the House Intelligence Committee and says he’s working hard to find the location of Americans in Afghanistan to keep loved ones updated and to help them return home.

