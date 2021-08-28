Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Retrial set for ex-Arkansas lawmaker on corruption charges

A federal jury earlier this month acquitted Baker of conspiracy in the case in which he...
A federal jury earlier this month acquitted Baker of conspiracy in the case in which he allegedly conspired to bribe an ex-judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The retrial of a former Arkansas state senator on bribery and fraud charges is set for Oct. 4.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported that federal Judge Price Marshall on Friday scheduled the trial for Gilbert Baker, a Republican former senator and one-time state GOP chairman.

A federal jury earlier this month acquitted Baker of conspiracy in the case in which he allegedly conspired to bribe an ex-judge who admitted to lowering a jury’s award in a negligence lawsuit in exchange for campaign contributions.

The jury, however, deadlocked on charges of bribery and fraud against Baker. Baker’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape, according to Bono...
$100,000 bond set for man arrested in rape case
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos...
Police respond to crash at Highland and Brazos
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
Virus cases jump at Arkansas schools in 2nd week of classes
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child

Latest News

Nearly 700 CWL customers without power in Jonesboro
Fans can vote for their favorite play. The winning school receives free ice cream & booster...
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (8/27/21)
Indians beat Thayer in 2021 opener
2021 FFN Overtime: Hayti beats Thayer 40-22 (Video: KFVS)
Fell in 2021 opener
2021 FFN Overtime: Doniphan falls to Kelly 28-13 (Video: KFVS)