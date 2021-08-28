Special election to determine council member terms

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - In Walnut Ridge, there will be a special election on Nov. 9.

People will vote on changing the term length for council members.

Right now, the council members serve two years. If passed, they’ll serve staggered four-year terms. Mayor Charles Snapp says the change would benefit the community.

“Safer for the residents to know that the city will have some continuation and some idea of what’s been done in the past,” said Snapp.

Snapp says, for example, when you have a “clean sweep” of council members, that can make an impact on grants the city is in the process of receiving. It can also delay infrastructure projects.

He says longer terms also give members more time to establish themselves in the community and make more progress.

