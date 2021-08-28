Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/27/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 27th, 2021.

Harrisburg (Samuel Moore TD)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Samuel Moore scores off the read option, the rushing touchdown gave Harrisburg a 14-0 lead. The Hornets beat rival Cross County 28-8 in the season opener.

Jonesboro (Andre Reed pick-six)

Nominee #2 is Jonesboro. Andre Reed is there for the interception and he’ll follow a black and gold convoy to the end zone. Reed had a 40 yard pick-six in the 3rd quarter. The Golden Hurricane beat Little Rock Catholic 37-7.

Pocahontas (Ethan Morris forces fumble, Reed Bigger 71 yard scoop and score)

Our third nominee is Pocahontas. Ethan Morris jars it free, Reed Bigger scoops and scores for a 71 yard touchdown. The Redskins beat Southside 20 - 14.

Marion (Dylan Pieri 40 yard game-winning FG)

Our final nominee is Marion. Dylan Pieri was clutch at the horn, he drilled a 40 yard field goal to give the Patriots a 24-21 victory over Wynne.

