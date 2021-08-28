Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/27/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 27th, 2021.

Harrisburg (Samuel Moore TD)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Samuel Moore scores off the read option, the rushing touchdown gave Harrisburg a 14-0 lead. The Hornets beat rival Cross County 28-8 in the season opener.

Jonesboro (Andre Reed pick-six)

Nominee #2 is Jonesboro. Andre Reed is there for the interception and he’ll follow a black and gold convoy to the end zone. Reed had a 40 yard pick-six in the 3rd quarter. The Golden Hurricane beat Little Rock Catholic 37-7.

Pocahontas (Ethan Morris forces fumble, Reed Bigger 71 yard scoop and score)

Our third nominee is Pocahontas. Ethan Morris jars it free, Reed Bigger scoops and scores for a 71 yard touchdown. The Redskins beat Southside 20 - 14.

Marion (Dylan Pieri 40 yard game-winning FG)

Our final nominee is Marion. Dylan Pieri was clutch at the horn, he drilled a 40 yard field goal to give the Patriots a 24-21 victory over Wynne.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued to strengthen on its approach toward the Louisiana coast.
Watch live hurricane coverage from affiliate WVUE in New Orleans
Power restored to nearly 700 CWL customers without power in Jonesboro
COVID Challenges at NEA District Fair
NEA District Fair to return to Craighead County
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
In Walnut Ridge, the world’s largest locomotive made a stop. “Big Boy” number 4014 was in use...
Rare Sight: Historic locomotive comes to Region 8

Latest News

Fans can vote for their favorite play. The winning school receives free ice cream & booster...
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (8/27/21)
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night (8/27/21)
Indians beat Thayer in 2021 opener
2021 FFN Overtime: Hayti beats Thayer 40-22 (Video: KFVS)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 27
Football Friday Night | Week 1 Scores - Video Replay »