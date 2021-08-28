Energy Alert
Work at BRTC campus leading to road closure

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews will be working to install a drainage culvert across Highway 304 at Black River Technical College.

In the interim, Highway 304 will be closed, according to ARDOT.

Officials said the highway between Highway 67 and Highway 304N will be closed at 8 a.m. Aug. 30 to do the work. The work is expected to take five days to complete.

However, people who are driving to the campus will be able to enter from either direction, ARDOT says.

