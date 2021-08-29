Arkansas State football one week away from season opener, treating Saturday like game day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Head Coach Butch Jones says he is treating the Saturday before the team’s home opener as if it’s game day.

He says he’s working on getting the team game ready for the home opener against Central Arkansas next Saturday.

“Saturday will be like a game day,” Coach Jones said. “We’ll do a lot of things [at the practice facility] but then we’ll start the preparations that we would at the hotel, we’ll start over there with kind of our chair drill that we do before we do our Red Wolf walk and all that so yes, right down to pregame warmups, our organization of the locker room, the sideline, everything that you could imagine is going to be critical not just for our players, but everyone in our organization.”

