Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State football one week away from season opener, treating Saturday like game day

Red Wolves will play Saturday, Sept. 4 in their home opener.
Red Wolves will play Saturday, Sept. 4 in their home opener.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Head Coach Butch Jones says he is treating the Saturday before the team’s home opener as if it’s game day.

He says he’s working on getting the team game ready for the home opener against Central Arkansas next Saturday.

“Saturday will be like a game day,” Coach Jones said. “We’ll do a lot of things [at the practice facility] but then we’ll start the preparations that we would at the hotel, we’ll start over there with kind of our chair drill that we do before we do our Red Wolf walk and all that so yes, right down to pregame warmups, our organization of the locker room, the sideline, everything that you could imagine is going to be critical not just for our players, but everyone in our organization.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape, according to Bono...
$100,000 bond set for man arrested in rape case
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos...
Police respond to crash at Highland and Brazos
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
Virus cases jump at Arkansas schools in 2nd week of classes

Latest News

Red Wolves host UCA Sept. 4.
Arkansas State Prepares for Week 1 Opener
Red Wolves face Saint Louis Friday.
Arkansas State volleyball drops tight match to Wichita State
A-State falls in 5 sets.
Arkansas State Volleyball Drops to Wichita State 3-2
Fans can vote for their favorite play. The winning school receives free ice cream & booster...
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (8/27/21)