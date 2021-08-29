Arkansas State volleyball drops tight match to Wichita State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Macey Putt posted her third 20-kill effort in as many matches to start the season, but it was not quite enough for the victory as the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a hard-fought 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 25-19, 18-25, 8-15) decision to Wichita State Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

Putt led A-State (1-2) with a match-high 23 kills and 10 digs in her third straight double-double to start the year, while also serving a pair of aces. The Ozark, Mo., native combined for 71 kills and 32 digs across the three matches en route to all-tournament honors. As a team, A-State out-blocked the Shockers (3-0) 13-11.

Three other Red Wolves notched double-doubles, marking the second time in three matches four A-State players recorded double-double performances. Paulina Sobolewska dropped 10 kills and 11 digs while Julianna Cramer dished out 24 assists with 11 digs. Lauren Musante aided in A-State’s attack with 12 assists and 11 digs on the defensive end.

Brianna Hollingshed registered a match-high seven blocks while newcomer Elise Wilcox posted a career-best five blocks with eight kills. Tatum Ticknor led A-State with 16 digs on the day.

The Red Wolves took an early 11-5 lead in the opening set and would not look back for a 25-17 victory to take an early 1-0 lead. Wichita State evened up the match at 1-all, taking the second set 25-19.

In the third set, A-State roared out to an early 8-0 lead before the Shockers cut the deficit to as little as four later in the stanza. The Red Wolves closed out the set with three of the last four points to take the set and a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Shockers weathered another early A-State scoring run to take a lead it would not relinquish in the fourth set, leading by as much as nine. The Red Wolves rallied to cut it to six, but a kill by Kelly forced the match into a deciding fifth set.

A-State overcame an early 2-0 margin in the fifth to lead 4-0, but the Shockers closed the match on a 13-4 run to take the match, including the last seven points.

NEXT UP

A-State hits the road until October, starting with a trip to St. Louis for the Billiken Invitational. The Red Wolves open up play Friday, Sept. 3 versus host Saint Louis at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+. On Saturday, A-State faces Murray State (10 a.m.) and in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5 p.m.).

2021 A-STATE INVITATIONAL ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Lily Liekweg, Wichita State – MVP

Brylee Kelly, Wichita State

Kailin Newsome, Wichita State

Brooklyn Cink, Missouri State

Teagan Polcovich, Missouri State

Macey Putt, Arkansas State

Karen Scanlon, UT Martin

