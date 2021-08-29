Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Convoy of Hope activates response teams for Hurricane Ida; 13 trucks depart from Springfield

Convoy of Hope departs to La. for relief efforts.
Convoy of Hope departs to La. for relief efforts.(Convoy of Hope)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hurricane Ida is drawing closer to the northern Gulf Coast. Forecasters expect the storm system to intensify to an extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane with landfall projected for Sunday afternoon.

Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization, has activated its response teams ahead of the hurricane. A fleet of 13 trucks departed from Springfield on Sunday morning toward Louisiana.

Convoy of Hope organized relief supplies ahead of the departure, which will allow for the disaster services team to respond as quickly as possible after the storm makes landfall.

Convoy of Hope will offer food, water and relief supplies for those in need. The organization also has an additional warehouse in the state due to high-hurricane frequency in Louisiana, which will aid in the response.

“With Ida forecasted to be a major hurricane, Convoy of Hope’s Disaster Services team is preparing supplies and equipment to deploy ahead of the storm to help those affected as quickly as possible,” said Convoy’s Stacy Lamb.

Hurricane Ida is projected to reach land Sunday afternoon in Louisiana with speeds up to 150 mph. The storm is expected on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which struck a similar area of Louisiana.

Convoy of Hope submitted several photos of the group’s departure and relief efforts Sunday morning, which can be viewed in the photo gallery above the story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued to strengthen on its approach toward the Louisiana coast.
Watch live hurricane coverage from affiliate WVUE in New Orleans
Power restored to nearly 700 CWL customers without power in Jonesboro
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
COVID Challenges at NEA District Fair
NEA District Fair to return to Craighead County
In Walnut Ridge, the world’s largest locomotive made a stop. “Big Boy” number 4014 was in use...
Rare Sight: Historic locomotive comes to Region 8

Latest News

Refuge Church is now temporarily placed in a plaza in Lake City.
Lake City church reflects on destructive tornado, one year later
Lake City church reflects on destructive tornado, one year later
Lake City church reflects on destructive tornado, one year later
Region 8 News at 5 Sunday 8/29/21
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash