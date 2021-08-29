Heartland cafe honors U.S. troops killed in Kabul

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland cafe is saluting and honoring the 13 U.S. troops that were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Clearwater Store and Cafe reserved 13 beers on the table along with a candle, a picture of the troops that were killed and a folded American Flag.

We talked to veterans that were eating there at the cafe about what the display means to them.

“When I first saw the display, I thought it was one of the greatest things I’ve seen in this community in a long time,” Lewis Lawson said. “These guys, they didn’t get to come back. They served the country with dignity and they didn’t get to come back.”

Ray Koch is a veteran as well. He said this display brings back memories from the Vietnam War.

“A lot of things run through your head when you’re a veteran,” Koch said. “Seeing stuff like this brings back a lot of memories of what I went through and what other men went through.”

Adam and Sarah Montgomery are the owners of the Clearwater Store and Cafe. They wanted to put up this display to show their support for the fallen U.S. Troops.

“Just to show our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the lost,” Adam Montgomery said.

“We’re going to leave the picture up forever,” Sarah Montgomery said. “I mean, they should be honored. I think people forget too quick, when a tragedy comes, they just forget about it and go on with their lives. I think their picture should be there all the time.”

Koch said he is glad to see the display and is supported from the people that surround him in that café.

“It shows that we still have support,” Koch said. “And that there are good people in America that support our military.”

