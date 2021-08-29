Lyon football drops season opener to Missouri Baptist

ST. LOUIS (KAIT) - The Lyon College football team took an early 7-0 lead on the road against Missouri Baptist but the Spartans outscored the Scots, 31-7, the rest of the way as Lyon fell, 31-14, in its season opener on Saturday at Spartan Field.

Amarius Stinnet got the Scots on the board first midway through the first quarter as he intercepted a pass deep inside Lyon territory and returned it 85 yards for a pick-six.

The Spartans answered with 17-unanswered points and led, 17-7, over the Scots at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Missouri Baptist added to its lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Josh Munn to Easton Locke with 8:38 remaining.

The Scots cut the deficit to 10 just two minutes later as J.D. Horn took a pass 24 yards from Michael Troxler for his first touchdown of the season.

Missouri Baptist added the final score of the game with 1:21 remaining as Ronald Allen ran for a touchdown from one yard out.

Horn led the Scots receiving corps with three receptions for 40 yards and the one score.

Chris Reese and Nate Sarver led the Scots defensively with nine total tackles each.

The Scots will open up Sooner Athletic Conference play on the road next Saturday at No. 23 Ottawa-Arizona for an 8 p.m. (CT) kickoff.

