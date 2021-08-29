Energy Alert
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash

A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67, between Biggers and Reyno, according to Arkansas State Police.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67, between Biggers and Reyno, according to Arkansas State Police.

Marty Thompson, 47, of Corning died in the crash, which happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

ASP said Thompson was going south in a 2001 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic and struck a 2010 Volvo semi-truck, driven by Stephen Bergman, 64, of Porter, Texas, head-on. The semi-truck was going north on Highway 67 when the crash happened.

Bergman was taken to a Pocahontas hospital for his injuries, ASP said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

