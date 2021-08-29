Rare WWII bomber makes way to Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - History buffs and airplane aficionados have a rare chance to see a World War II aircraft in Springfield this upcoming week.

“Maid in the Shade,” a B-25 bomber that flew 15 combat missions during the World War II era, makes way to the Springfield-Branson National Airport on Monday, Aug. 30. It will remain at the site through Labor Day weekend.

The B-25 was developed by North American Aviation and used mainly as a low altitude strafe and skip bomber. Nearly 10,000 B-25s were produced for service, but only 34 are still flying in the present day.

Historians say “Maid in the Shade” served wartime duty with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica, flying in combat missions over Italy and Yugoslavia. The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum acquired the plane in 1981, completing restoration to fly it again in 2009.

According to the Springfield-Branson National Airport, the public will have the opportunity to climb aboard the B-25. Visitors can also pay for ground tours and flights in the plane from Monday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 3.

