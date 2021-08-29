Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Search underway for possible drowning victim

Several agencies have been searching for a possible drowning victim Saturday on the White River.
Several agencies have been searching for a possible drowning victim Saturday on the White River.((Source: Baxter County Sheriff's Office))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several agencies have been searching for a possible drowning victim Saturday on the White River.

Authorities were called around 1:10 p.m. Saturday from a person on River Valley Trail that a man had gone under the water and did not resurface.

Rescue personnel responded to the area and began searching.

They were told that the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and then went under. 

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter was launched and searched from the air for several hours, while other rescue personnel searched by boat. 

The man who is missing is 29 years old from Beaumont, Texas.

Authorities say all generators were in operation at the Bull Shoals Dam, and the water level in the White River was high and the current swift. 

The man had not been located as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said they would continue searching until dark, and resume on Sunday if necessary.  

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randle Lee Hancock, 41, of Corning was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape, according to Bono...
$100,000 bond set for man arrested in rape case
Jonesboro police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Brazos...
Police respond to crash at Highland and Brazos
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK assassin moves closer to freedom with help of 2 Kennedys
Virus cases jump at Arkansas schools in 2nd week of classes

Latest News

Red Wolves will play Saturday, Sept. 4 in their home opener.
Arkansas State football one week away from season opener, treating Saturday like game day
Red Wolves host UCA Sept. 4.
Arkansas State Prepares for Week 1 Opener
A-State falls in 5 sets.
Arkansas State Volleyball Drops to Wichita State 3-2
Protesters display signs at the corner of Highland and S Caraway Road.
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates in hospitals