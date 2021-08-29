Search underway for possible drowning victim

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several agencies have been searching for a possible drowning victim Saturday on the White River.

Authorities were called around 1:10 p.m. Saturday from a person on River Valley Trail that a man had gone under the water and did not resurface.

Rescue personnel responded to the area and began searching.

They were told that the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and then went under.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter was launched and searched from the air for several hours, while other rescue personnel searched by boat.

The man who is missing is 29 years old from Beaumont, Texas.

Authorities say all generators were in operation at the Bull Shoals Dam, and the water level in the White River was high and the current swift.

The man had not been located as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said they would continue searching until dark, and resume on Sunday if necessary.

