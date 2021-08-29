Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued to strengthen on its approach toward the Louisiana coast.
Watch live hurricane coverage from affiliate WVUE in New Orleans
Power restored to nearly 700 CWL customers without power in Jonesboro
COVID Challenges at NEA District Fair
NEA District Fair to return to Craighead County
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
In Walnut Ridge, the world’s largest locomotive made a stop. “Big Boy” number 4014 was in use...
Rare Sight: Historic locomotive comes to Region 8

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Aug. 29-Sept. 4
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, Aug. 29-Sept. 4