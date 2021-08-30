Energy Alert
2021 season of “Live with the Red Wolves” radio show begins September 1st

The 2021 season of Live with the Red Wolves kicks off Wednesday at 7:00pm.
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program presented by the Arkansas Department of Health, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones, will make its 2021 debut Wednesday, Sept. 1, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season.

The show can be heard live on originating-station KFIN 107.9 FM every Wednesday from 7:00-8:00 p.m., with the exception of Oct. 20.

The weekly radio program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.  Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from A-State’s head football coach and a player while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co. Audience members will have a chance to win door prizes from Textbook Brokers.

The show will air on nine EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates, including KFIN.  It will also be broadcast online at KFIN.com and AStateRedWolves.com and through the KFIN app.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program.  Fans can submit questions for the show via @AStateRedWolves on Twitter.

Single game and season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2021 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

