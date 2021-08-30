Energy Alert
Arkansas State soccer falls to Ole Miss in home opener

Red Wolves travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Thursday.
Red Wolves travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff Thursday.(KAIT-TV)
By Mark Taylor - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sarah Sodoma netted her 31st career goal in the 61st minute, but a goal in the 76th minute lifted (RV) Ole Miss past the Arkansas State soccer team 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park.

Megan McClure led the way with four saves for the Red Wolves (1-2-1), while the Rebels (2-0-1) tallied 22 shots to A-State’s eight.

A-State had an early opportunity in the 14th minute, but Abigail Miller’s shot found the gloves of Rebel goalkeeper Ashley Orkus. Megan McClure saved a shot in the 17th minute, but Ole Miss took the 1-0 lead in the 29th minute on a score by Molly Martin.

McClure and the A-State back line kept the Rebels off the board for much of the second half, then Sodoma scored the equalizer with assists by Hailey Cloud and Holly Stalls in the 61st minute.

Ole Miss’ game-winner came in the 76th minute off the foot of Channing Foster to put the Rebels ahead. A-State had a pair of match-tying opportunities late, but those shots by Miller and Sarah Strong found the mitts of Orkus.

The Red Wolves return to action Thursday, traveling to Pine Bluff for a showdown versus in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Match time is set for 3 p.m. CT. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

