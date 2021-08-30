Energy Alert
Boy killed, another injured in alleged hammer attack in Milwaukee

By WTMJ Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Police are investigating the gruesome murder of a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy believed to have been beaten to death with a hammer. An 8-year-old was also injured in the attack.

Police were called to a Milwaukee home around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. They released few details but say a 12-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with blunt force trauma injuries and later died. His death has been declared a homicide.

An 8-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they are looking for a known suspect in the homicide investigation.

Multiple neighbors, including Lewis Williams, believe a hammer was used in the incident. Williams says he heard the 8-year-old say “he tried to hit me with the hammer, too” at the scene.

Williams also says he heard arguing and saw a young man injured in a driveway before people put him into a car and sped away.

“A child, you know, that’s messed up. I really don’t know what to say,” Williams said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday, which may provide police with more forensic evidence to use in court.

Community activist Tracey Dent, near the scene, says he was “in denial” when he heard something so terrible could have happened.

“We have to wrap our arms around this whole family with nothing but love and support,” he said.

The death adds to a violent year in the city: 113 homicides at last count by police, keeping pace with last year’s record total.

