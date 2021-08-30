(KAIT) - Chris Carter joined the Region 8 News team in August of 2021 as the evening anchor. Chris comes from Central Illinois where he was an anchor and reporter.

Chris is from Central Iowa. His interest in journalism began when the national media invaded his hometown to cover the closure of the Maytag Corporation in the early 2000′s. Chris has worked in Iowa where he served as a weekend anchor and investigative reporter, where he broke major stories and field anchoring 4.5 hours of wall-to-wall coverage and record-breaking flooding.

Chris got his on-air start in Idaho where he appeared on national TV for his coverage of the release of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl from the Taliban and for the state’s fight to legalize same-sex marriage. He has also served as a producer in Salt Lake City and in Kansas City, Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa.

Chris is the 5th of seven children. When he is not working, you can find him with family, checking out breweries, eating and getting out. He is an adrenaline junky who has jumped out of perfectly good planes and based jumped.

