Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder

William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead and her father is behind bars after thinking she was an intruder in their home.

According to an affidavit, William Oliver told police he was checking the home for intruders after the child’s mother said she heard a noise. When he went to check the bedroom closet, he slid back the door where he saw a silhouette and fired the gun.

The figure was discovered to be his 8-year-old daughter A’layla Bassett.

Investigators say the child had a gunshot wound to the left chest area when she arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle overnight Friday. There were also four additional children in the home during the incident.

Oliver is charged with reckless homicide in the death of his daughter.

