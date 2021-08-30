Energy Alert
JHS alum Jashaud Stewart is #2 on Arkansas DE depth chart

Jonesboro alum Jashaud Stewart works out during 2021 Arkansas fall camp.
Jonesboro alum Jashaud Stewart works out during 2021 Arkansas fall camp.(Source: KATV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Golden Hurricane could be earning more playing time to start 2021.

Arkansas revealed their depth chart Monday for the season opener vs. Rice. JHS alum Jashaud Stewart is #2 on the Razorback two-deep at defensive end, he’s behind senior Tre Williams. Stewart played mostly special teams in 2020.

Head coach Sam Pittman likes the look of his squad as game week begins: “I still think we’re a little beat up right now. I think we’re going to be fine on Saturday. There’s more green out there in jerseys than what we wished we had. Certainly we haven’t had any injuries that are season ending injuries, things of that nature. But also, you have to practice. So we’ll be smart with those guys. But anticipating that we get most all of them back for the game. I feel good about the team and where they’re at spirit wise and where they are mentally.”

You can see the complete Pittman press conference here.

Arkansas faces Rice Saturday at 11:00am at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

