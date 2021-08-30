Energy Alert
KAIT has you covered on opening week of Arkansas State football

Red Wolves Live
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s finally game week for Arkansas State football. The Red Wolves host UCA Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium (Online: ESPN3).

KAIT has the scarlet and black covered.

You can watch the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special Thursday night at 10:15pm. Logan Whaley and I will break down the 2021 Red Wolves. We’ll profile the offense, defense, special teams, newcomers, and new coaches.

The season premiere of Red Wolves Live is Saturday night at 10:15pm. Logan and I will have complete A-State/UCA highlights plus postgame reaction.

Butch Jones and Voice of the Red Wolves Matt Stolz will tie a bow on opening week. The Red Wolves Coaches Show airs Sunday night at 10:35pm right here on KAIT.

