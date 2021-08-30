Kirk Merritt finishes preseason with two touchdowns in two weeks
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State football standout Kirk Merritt looks to crack the final roster for the Miami Dolphins in 2021.
The Destrehan, Louisiana native has had an outstanding final two weeks: 8 targets, 6 receptions, 106 yards, and 2 touchdowns in total.
He capped off the preseason with a 3-72-1 performance against Cincinnati Sunday.
The former Red Wolf spent all of 2020 on Miami’s practice squad.
