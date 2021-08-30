Energy Alert
Kirk Merritt finishes preseason with two touchdowns in two weeks

Merritt hopes to make the final roster for the Dolphins in 2021.
Merritt hopes to make the final roster for the Dolphins in 2021.(NFL on CBS)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State football standout Kirk Merritt looks to crack the final roster for the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

The Destrehan, Louisiana native has had an outstanding final two weeks: 8 targets, 6 receptions, 106 yards, and 2 touchdowns in total.

He capped off the preseason with a 3-72-1 performance against Cincinnati Sunday.

The former Red Wolf spent all of 2020 on Miami’s practice squad.

