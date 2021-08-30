Louisiana resident evacuates to Jonesboro ahead of Hurricane Ida

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - To stay or to leave? That is the decision many in Louisiana faced ahead of Hurricane Ida, including one woman who packed her bags and traveled 9 hours to Jonesboro.

“They said it was the worst thing they have lived through. Even some of that stayed for Katrina said this is the worst they have experienced and they would never stay again,” said Mary Stanich, Louisiana resident, as she recapped conversations with her family and friends that stayed during Hurricane Ida.

She said she had to decide quickly whether to leave or stay because the local emergency teams did not have enough time to order mandatory evacuations.

Stanich evacuated her home in Metairie, Louisiana, early Saturday morning.

“Pack a few day’s worths of clothes, grab some snacks and stuff for the road and pack up the dogs, and let’s go,” said Stanich.

She said evacuating before a storm is never an easy decision, but that decision was easier to make when a friend in Arkansas opened their doors.

“Knowing that I had a destination to go to. I have evacuated before with no destination. Just getting on the road and trying to find hotel rooms while we were driving,” she added.

Stanich said although both she and her son are safe, they still have family and friends that stayed behind.

“Just knowing what they are going through and there is nothing I can do. That is the hardest part. Being here and knowing there is nothing I can do to help,” she said.

She is not sure how long it will be until she can go back to her home in Louisiana; right now, there is no electricity and no running water for those who are still there.

Entergy Arkansas says they’re sending at least 520 crew members to help restore power in Louisana and Mississippi.

