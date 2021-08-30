Man arrested for stabbing in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Caruthersville man was arrested for stabbing another man on Sunday, August 29.

According to Caruthersville Police, the suspect stabbed another man in the abdominal area on the 500 block of Ward Ave.

The victim was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they arrested the suspect a short time later and booked him into the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held pending formal charges for assault first degree with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument and armed criminal action.

