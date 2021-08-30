Energy Alert
NEA Baptist reports slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of patients treated for COVID-19 at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital has “dipped slightly” compared to a few weeks back.

During the past week, the hospital reported an average of 51 patients.

On Aug. 24, the hospital reported 57 COVID-positive patients.

From Aug. 23-29, 1,347 tests were administered, with 20.4 percent coming back positive.

Director of Marketing Ty Jones says they believe the higher number of tests are due to schools and employers requiring a negative test to return to school and work.

In the weekly update, NEA Baptist released a statement regarding protests held over the weekend in opposition to vaccines being required for employees.

