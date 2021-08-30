NEA Baptist reports slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of patients treated for COVID-19 at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital has “dipped slightly” compared to a few weeks back.

During the past week, the hospital reported an average of 51 patients.

On Aug. 24, the hospital reported 57 COVID-positive patients.

From Aug. 23-29, 1,347 tests were administered, with 20.4 percent coming back positive.

Director of Marketing Ty Jones says they believe the higher number of tests are due to schools and employers requiring a negative test to return to school and work.

In the weekly update, NEA Baptist released a statement regarding protests held over the weekend in opposition to vaccines being required for employees.

We understand that some people have an opposing view regarding our decision to require the vaccine for our workforce. Given we are in the midst of the greatest health care crisis of our generation, we made the decision that we believed to be in the best interest of our entire team, our patients and the community at large. While they have the right to voice their opinions, we have a responsibility to provide the safest environment for our staff members and patients, many of whom are vulnerable and immunocompromised. This was not a decision we made lightly.

