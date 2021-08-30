Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a burning mobile home.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts says the Cave City Fire Department went to a “fully involved mobile home fire,” just after 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the 1400 block of Jackson Springs Road.

Firefighters then found a man dead inside the home.

According to Counts, the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued to strengthen on its approach toward the Louisiana coast.
Watch live hurricane coverage from affiliate WVUE in New Orleans
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
Protesters display signs at the corner of Highland and S Caraway Road.
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates in hospitals

Latest News

NEA Baptist reports slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Abortion providers continue to navigate legislative barrage in Arkansas
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder