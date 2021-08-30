Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a burning mobile home.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts says the Cave City Fire Department went to a “fully involved mobile home fire,” just after 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the 1400 block of Jackson Springs Road.

Firefighters then found a man dead inside the home.

According to Counts, the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and identification.

