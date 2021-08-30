Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Springfield’s Convoy of Hope assisting victims of Hurricane Ida

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is working its way into Louisiana to help the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Trucks of supplies began arriving in the state on Monday. The relief agency deployed a fleet of 13 trucks Sunday morning. It is preparing for a large response.

Hurricane Ida reached landfall Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane. Experts say Ida is projected to be more powerful wind-speed wise than Hurricane Katrina, which slammed Louisiana exactly 16 years ago.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued to strengthen on its approach toward the Louisiana coast.
Watch live hurricane coverage from affiliate WVUE in New Orleans
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child
Protesters display signs at the corner of Highland and S Caraway Road.
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates in hospitals

Latest News

NEA Baptist reports slight decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
Springfield's Convoy of Hope assisting victims of Hurricane Ida
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Abortion providers continue to navigate legislative barrage in Arkansas
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught