What you need to know: Aug. 30

Damage from Ida included roofs knocked off buildings and significant flooding.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Hurricane Ida made landfall in SE Louisiana. It has been downgraded to a tropical storm and continues moving north.

It will make a turn to the northeast allowing it to miss Region 8. It will get close enough to bring 15-25 mph winds, but hopefully not much more than that.

Most of the rainfall will stay south and east of Region 8, but spotty showers cannot be ruled out. The best chance to see some rain in Region 8 would be along the Mississippi River.

We should see a break from the mugginess this week as dewpoints drop.

Highs will be in the 80s. At this time, Labor Day weekend is looking dry and nice.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry will have more details on Ida and what you can expect for the day ahead.

News Headlines

Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm. At least one death is being reported and a million people are without power this morning.

Hospitalizations in Arkansas for COVID-19 have dropped for the third consecutive day, a sign of hope for a state health care system that’s been strained due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Staffing shortages at hospitals in Central Arkansas and across the state are becoming all too common as the pandemic continues to overwhelm healthcare workers.

Taliban forces sealed off Kabul’s airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops’ two decades in Afghanistan.

Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

