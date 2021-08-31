344 of just over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County are among children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just over 900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shelby County Tuesday morning, over twice the number of cases reported on Monday.

The Shelby County Health Department says there’s also an additional 344 pediatric cases across the county. Throughout the duration of the pandemic, over 19,500 children have contracted the deadly virus.

The health department has started breaking down active cases in the area. As of Monday, there are 8,808 total active cases and 3,252 of those are among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Shelby County has seen 155,549 total cases with a death toll of 1,862.

The latest weekly test positivity rate is at 21.3% for the county, a minor drop from the previous week’s rate of 21.5%.

Health leaders say the current surge overtaking the Mid-South won’t be done until hospitalizations are down as the health care system continues to be swamped with patients.

The latest health care resource tracking data shows both acute care (94%) and ICU utilization (97%) are both in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD (SCHD)

Until that downturn happens, the talk of vaccine uptake is ongoing. The county’s vaccine data is listed below:

463,329 total people vaccinated

93,672 people partially vaccinated

369,657 people fully vaccinated

818,745 total vaccinations administered

13,792 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The goal for the county is to have 700,000 people vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

On Monday, Shelby County Health Department renewed its health order with updated mask guidance and new information on when the county will make third doses of the vaccine and booster shots available to residents.

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

