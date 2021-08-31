Energy Alert
A-State in the NFL: Former Red Wolves make 53-man rosters to open 2021

Arkansas State alum and undrafted free agent Forrest Merrill makes the Chargers opening day...
Arkansas State alum and undrafted free agent Forrest Merrill makes the Chargers opening day roster.(Source: Los Angeles Chargers)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four former Red Wolves are on NFL 53-man rosters to open 2021.

Demario Davis (Saints LB)

- Will be enshrined in Arkansas State Hall of Honor on September 2nd

- 2021 marks 10th season in the NFL

JD McKissic (Washington RB)

- 2021 marks 6th season in NFL

- 2020 stats: 85 rushes for 365 yards, 1 TD; 80 receptions (2nd most in NFL among RBs) for 589 yards, 2 TD

Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL)

- Played in all 3 preseason games, recording 7 tackles and 1 TFL

- Signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

Jerry Jacobs (Lions DB)

- Played in all 3 preseason games, recording 9 tackles. 5 of those came in the finale vs. the Colts.

- Signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

- Played with Arkansas State in 2018 & 2019, transferred to Arkansas for 2020 season.

Former A-State wide receivers Kirk Merritt & Omar Bayless were released on Tuesday. Merritt had 2 TDs in the final 2 games of the Dolphins preseason. Bayless had 1 catch for 7 yards in the Panthers preseason opener at Indianapolis. William Bradley-King was waived by Washington, Aaron Donkor was waived by the Seahawks. Both could land on practice squad rosters to open 2021.

