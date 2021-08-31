A-State in the NFL: Former Red Wolves make 53-man rosters to open 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four former Red Wolves are on NFL 53-man rosters to open 2021.

Demario Davis (Saints LB)

- Will be enshrined in Arkansas State Hall of Honor on September 2nd

- 2021 marks 10th season in the NFL

JD McKissic (Washington RB)

- 2021 marks 6th season in NFL

- 2020 stats: 85 rushes for 365 yards, 1 TD; 80 receptions (2nd most in NFL among RBs) for 589 yards, 2 TD

Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL)

- Played in all 3 preseason games, recording 7 tackles and 1 TFL

- Signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

Jerry Jacobs (Lions DB)

- Played in all 3 preseason games, recording 9 tackles. 5 of those came in the finale vs. the Colts.

- Signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent in April 2021

- Played with Arkansas State in 2018 & 2019, transferred to Arkansas for 2020 season.

Former A-State wide receivers Kirk Merritt & Omar Bayless were released on Tuesday. Merritt had 2 TDs in the final 2 games of the Dolphins preseason. Bayless had 1 catch for 7 yards in the Panthers preseason opener at Indianapolis. William Bradley-King was waived by Washington, Aaron Donkor was waived by the Seahawks. Both could land on practice squad rosters to open 2021.

