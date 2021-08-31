Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices continue to steadily drop

The state and national average for gas prices continue to steadily drop.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices in Arkansas continue to drop, continuing a downward trend over the last month.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in Arkansas is $2.82 per gallon in the last week, with gas prices being 3.4 cents lower than last month.

Despite the drop, prices remain roughly 92 cents higher than the same time in 2020.

The cheapest gas station is priced at $2.58 per gallon, while the most expensive is averaging $3.39 per gallon, a difference of 81 cents.

The national average price fell 2.2 cents in the past week, averaging $3.12 per gallon.

The national average dropped 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, while the average sits 90 cents higher than a year ago.

