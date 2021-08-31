Energy Alert
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, 4 days away from UCA matchup

Arkansas State head football coach
Arkansas State head football coach
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s talk about Tuesday for Red Wolves football. Arkansas State football had their own edition of Meet the Press, they’re just 4 days away from the season opener.

The starting quarterback battle continues between James Blackman & Layne Hatcher. “James and Layne have really done a remarkable job,” head coach Butch Jones siad. “They feed off of each other, they’re coaching each other up. They’re providing stability and leadership. You know the one thing I don’t like to do is disrupt rhythm and continuity. I think whoever the individual is, you have to give them ample time to have rhythm and continuity. If a young man makes a mistake, and you’re pulling them out right away, what does that do? That creates hesitancy. Want them to relax and perform at a high level, and really play a team game.”

The Red Wolves aren’t taking the Bears lightly. UCA is a top 15 team & a FCS national title contender.

“When you really look at them, it starts with the quarterback,” Jones added. “Very very good at distributing the ball. He’s throwing to, what I feel is one of the better receivers that we’ll see all year. He’s a conference player of the year. Not only does he present issues for you out on the perimeter of their offense, but he’s also a really really special return individual. #10 in the country in tackles for a loss, and #20 in the country in sacks. And it all starts up front with Logan Jessup.”

Arkansas State faces UCA Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the in-state matchup will be streamed on ESPN3.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

