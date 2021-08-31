Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Batesville School District prepare for millage election

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District has seen its enrollment increase by over 500 students in the past decade, and are hoping to prepare for further growth with the passage of a new millage.

The election is set to take place on September 14th, with early voting starting next Tuesday at the Batesville Aquatic Center.

Independence County’s Tax Collector Paul Albert shared how the millage could impact the community if it passes.

“The millage will be calculated for everybody that lives in the district, not just the city of Batesville,” Albert. “Will see an increase of 5.9 mills on their taxes.”

5.9 mills means that property owners in the school district would pay anywhere from 30 to 120 dollars more in taxes each year, to help the school district’s growth across Independence County.

“The Batesville school district now includes the old Sulphur Rock school district, the old Cushman school district, and the Desha school district,” Albert said. “So all those school districts that were once separate are now included in the Batesville School District and if you live in that school district you have an opportunity to vote yes or no for this.”

Why should you vote yes?

The district is looking to improve safety and security at its school’s entrances, as well as renovate and build new classrooms.

“Schools represent, the education represents the quality of life,” said Dr. Michael Hester, superintendent of Batesville School District. “If you have good schools, people want to move here.”

Those who disagree with the millage say the school district has mismanaged money, and is already good enough without a millage increase.

Hester disagrees, saying the district is currently suffering from success.

“We have done everything,” Hester said. “And on top of that, we have attracted so many people that we’re growing and outgrowing what we have. So this would be just like a family who’ve outgrown their home.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued to strengthen on its approach toward the Louisiana coast.
Watch live hurricane coverage from affiliate WVUE in New Orleans
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
Marielle Brownlee, 24, no address was arrested Aug. 26 on suspicion of rape after an...
Police: Man accused of raping child

Latest News

Jonathan Clark, 29, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of battery-1st degree by US Marshals...
Two arrested in Greensboro Road shooting case, police say
USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover
Service member killed in Afghanistan has West Memphis ties
Jason Wolfenbarger, 40, of Paragould was arrested in May by federal authorities after an...
Wolfenbarger federal trial scheduled for June 2022
Over 20 Arkansas Air National Guardsmen to help with Afghan refugees