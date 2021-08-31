Batesville School District prepare for millage election

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District has seen its enrollment increase by over 500 students in the past decade, and are hoping to prepare for further growth with the passage of a new millage.

The election is set to take place on September 14th, w ith early voting starting next Tuesday at the Batesville Aquatic Center.

Independence County’s Tax Collector Paul Albert shared how the millage could impact the community if it passes.

“The millage will be calculated for everybody that lives in the district, not just the city of Batesville,” Albert. “Will see an increase of 5.9 mills on their taxes.”

5.9 mills means that property owners in the school district would pay anywhere from 30 to 120 dollars more in taxes each year, to help the school district’s growth across Independence County.

“The Batesville school district now includes the old Sulphur Rock school district, the old Cushman school district, and the Desha school district,” Albert said. “So all those school districts that were once separate are now included in the Batesville School District and if you live in that school district you have an opportunity to vote yes or no for this.”

Why should you vote yes?

The district is looking to improve safety and security at its school’s entrances, as well as renovate and build new classrooms.

“Schools represent, the education represents the quality of life,” said Dr. Michael Hester, superintendent of Batesville School District. “If you have good schools, people want to move here.”

Those who disagree with the millage say the school district has mismanaged money, and is already good enough without a millage increase.

Hester disagrees, saying the district is currently suffering from success.

“We have done everything,” Hester said. “And on top of that, we have attracted so many people that we’re growing and outgrowing what we have. So this would be just like a family who’ve outgrown their home.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.