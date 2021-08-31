Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Child COVID cases rise sharply after summer decline

FILE - According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a...
FILE - According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children testing positive for COVID has increased 500% over the past month.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.

That number was around 38,000 during the week ending July 22.

The increase comes at the same time kids in much of the country have been going back to school.

It brings the rate of childhood infections to the same level of the winter surge, after cases had declined at the beginning of the summer.

Mortality rates for children are still extremely low.

The highest reported rate of kids dying from COVID from any state was 0.24% percent of infected children. In some states, it was zero.

Almost 4.8 million childhood COVID cases have been reported since the pandemic began, making up about 15 percent of all cases.

The age range that denotes a child varies from state to state, but with most a person’s classification as a child ends at 17 or 19 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
Watch at 1:30 CDT: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials provide COVID-19 update for Arkansas
President Joe Biden will make remarks Tuesday about the end of the war in Afghanistan.
For Biden, ending war in Afghanistan leaves tough questions
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’