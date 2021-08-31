Energy Alert
Harrisburg wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/27/21)

Fans can vote for their favorite play. The winning school receives free ice cream & booster club donation from Yarnell's.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on August 27th, 2021.

3,560 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Harrisburg (34.6% of total ballot) beats Pocahontas by 169 votes, Marion was 3rd, Jonesboro 4th. Samuel Moore capped the first half in style with a read option touchdown. The Hornets beat rival Cross County 28-8.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the Harrisburg booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Lady Lions beat Cave City in first senior high home game
Manila volleyball has first senior high home game, Lady Lions beat Cave City
