Harrisburg wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/27/21)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on August 27th, 2021.

3,560 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Harrisburg (34.6% of total ballot) beats Pocahontas by 169 votes, Marion was 3rd, Jonesboro 4th. Samuel Moore capped the first half in style with a read option touchdown. The Hornets beat rival Cross County 28-8.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the Harrisburg booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

