Jonesboro women worry about loved ones affected by Hurricane Ida

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana, two Jonesboro women stayed up Sunday night worrying about their loved ones who live in the state.

Jennifer Long has two daughters, who live over 75 miles apart in the state, and they decided to stay and ride out the hurricane.

“You watch all the build-up on the weather channel, on as much local news as you can get,” Long said. “But you don’t get the true story until your children are sending it to you.”

She mentioned she was receiving updates from her daughter Reagan which gave her peace of mind until they lost communication at 1 a.m. Monday due to cell phone towers being down.

Reagan eventually was able to follow up with her mother Monday morning.

Tara Babin, Long’s neighbor, says her family lives in Lousiana as well, adding they believe Hurricane Ida was one of the worst hurricanes they have lived through.

“All she (Babin’s mom) could do is pray,” Babin said. “She kept praying that their home would be safe, that they would survive.”

Long and Babin say their families remained safe during the storm, having minimal damage to their homes.

“That gave me a lot of comfort knowing she (Reagan) was with people who have been through this before,” Long said.

Babin mentioned the levees not breaking is what is keeping their families’ homes from flooding.

Both women advise people to not panic if they lose communication with their loved ones during the storm, and answer any calls they may receive, regardless of the caller ID.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

