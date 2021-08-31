Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Magic Johnson talks about the importance of vaccines and education

Magic Johnson in Shelby County
Magic Johnson in Shelby County
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA legend Magic Johnson has a message for Shelby County families: get vaccinated.

“It’s very important we get vaccinated, not only for yourself but also for the community,” said Johnson. “The numbers are too high in our community and we need to bring them down, so please get vaccinated.”

Shelby County Schools sent Action News 5 videos showing Johnson meeting with school leaders.

He talked about the importance of education and says he values education even over sports.

“Thank God I had a great mom and dad, number one, who stressed education. Superintendent Ray, you would like that,” he said. “You know I’m coming down the middle no looking like Penny Hardaway like he used to do. Bam, bam, bam. And my parents said ‘OK you can no look all you want but those grades better be good.’”

Johnson also talked about the importance of giving back to the community.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheriff: Man found dead in burning mobile home
A Clay County man was killed and a Texas man was injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on...
One dead, one injured in Highway 67 crash
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
Watch at 1:30 CDT: Gov. Hutchinson and state officials provide COVID-19 update for Arkansas
Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration launches federal investigation into Tennessee mask policy
About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
The Piggott Community Hospital is overwhelmed. They’re unable to send patients in critical...
Rural hospital sees record number of COVID patients