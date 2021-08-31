Majestic Steel USA coming to Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Majestic Steel USA will be adding a “state-of-the-art” service center and processing facility to Nucor Steel’s campus in Blytheville.

The company said in a press release the facility will have 515,000 sq. ft. to process and house equipment while creating 225 jobs.

Majestic Steel will further process steel bought from Nucor, which will be more cost-effective given their proximity to the campus.

Mississippi County Economic Developer Clif Chitwood said the business move indicates that Mississippi County is one of the largest and fastest developing steel industries in the United States.

”Companies like Majestic have located here in order to take advantage of the cost savings of being able to directly from the mills,” Chitwood said.

Chitwood mentioned Majestic Steel could bring more people in to join the Mississippi County workforce and eventually bring more businesses to Blytheville and Osceola.

He added the county plans to help the company in hiring and training people.

