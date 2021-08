Monday night featured a historic matchup in Manila. The Lady Lions had their first senior high home game in volleyball program history. Manila beat Cave City in 4 sets.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (8/30/21)

Manila 3, Cave City 1

Valley View 3, Highland 0

Cabot 3, Paragould 0

Trumann 3, Blytheville 0

Marion 3, Wynne 0

Hoxie 3, Piggott 0

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.