Newark native faces Hurricane Ida as a traveling nurse

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The town of Newark has over a thousand people living in it, and one of those people is fighting for the health of others. Even in the midst of a hurricane.

MissTee Adams has been on the road since November as a traveling nurse, working with patients suffering from COVID.

But now, she and those same patients are looking to get away from the devastation Hurricane Ida left behind.

“It’s pretty bad because from what we’ve seen they’re having trouble evacuating people because it’s so bad where people got hit down in LaPlace.” Adams said.

Luckily for Adams, a friend opened up their home in Covington to her, so she and her traveling partner headed across Lake Ponchartrain from the New Orleans area.

But they still didn’t escape the storm’s damage.

“But when you go down the road it was just power lines, and it wasn’t just trees fell on them, they’re like entangled in them, it was a mess.” Adams said.

Adams witnessed scenes like where drivers waited up to an hour to get fuel from the only open gas station in the area.

“I had to wait in line for 45 minutes because the line was so long,” Adams said. “But I felt like I probably needed that topped off just in case they ran out of gas because he was the only gas station open around here.”

Reports say it may take months to get power back on in some areas. And when it comes to healthcare, that means making decisions on what must stay on.

“You only just run stuff that’s important,” Adams said. “You know you don’t have the TVs on, you don’t have all this on. You just run what’s important to keep the load off the generators.”

